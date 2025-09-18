  • home icon
  • Is Jaylen Waddle playing tonight? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Bills

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 18, 2025 14:35 GMT
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
Is Jaylen Waddle playing tonight? Dolphins WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Bills (image credit IMAGN)

Jaylen Waddle is a significant member of the Miami Dolphins passing offense and has been targeted 11 times in two games this season. However, the wide receiver is at risk of missing the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins have been disappointing this campaign, particularly on offense, despite having typically efficient offensive weapons like Waddle and Tyreek Hill. But things could go from bad to worse for the offensive unit if Waddle misses the Bills game due to injury.

Let's look at Waddle's injury update ahead of Thursday's clash.

Will Jaylen Waddle play on TNF vs. the Buffalo Bills?

Jaylen Waddle is carrying a questionable injury designation into the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 road game versus the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. However, he's expected to suit up for the primetime matchup.

Waddle has been dealing with a shoulder issue since the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He had two limited and one full practice the following week, enough to avoid an injury designation heading into Week 2 game against the Patriots.

Waddle returned to Miami's injury list on Tuesday due to the persistent shoulder problem, despite being an estimated full practice participant on Monday.

The receiver's limited practice participation on Tuesday and Wednesday raised some concerns. However, there's a possibility that he only got the "questionable" final injury designation because the Dolphins are playing in a short week.

Additionally, Miami is looking for its first win of the season, and it will be tougher without one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite targets.

Waddle is expected to play in Week 3, but it will be interesting to see if his shoulder issue will affect how much he'll play.

While Waddle is expected to play, veteran tight end Darren Waller has been ruled out. Waddle and Tyreek Hill will likely get the most attention from Buffalo's defense in the passing game.

How to watch the Bills vs. Dolphins Week 3 TNF game?

Week 3 will kick off at Highmark Stadium on Thursday as the Buffalo Bills aim to improve to 3-0 against the winless Miami Dolphins.

The game will be available to stream nationally on Amazon Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. ET. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (in-game analyst) will be in the booth to provide game commentary, while Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines.

Game details:

Date and time: Thursday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Live streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

