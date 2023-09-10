Is Jerry Jeudy playing today vs. Raiders? Broncos WR's status explored

Jerry Jeudy has been nursing a hamstring injury this offseason, but if the Denver Broncos are to get off to a better start than last season, they will need all hands on deck. The team struggled mightily on offense last year, but Jeudy was a bright spot.

Heading into their season opener, Jeudy's status was in doubt. One of their best offensive players could continue to be sidelined due to the injury that was suffered during a joint practice on August 24. Is he expected to play today?

Is Jerry Jeudy playing today?

Unfortunately for Broncos fans and Jerry Jeudy fantasy owners, Jerry Jeudy is expected to be inactive for today's match vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeudy had to be carted off the field on August 24, and he will remain out dealing with that lingering hamstring issue.

Jerry Jeudy is out today

One of Russell Wilson's best and most dependable targets will not be out there today. Those who have him in fantasy should look elsewhere since the expectation is that he will not be able to play.

The Broncos come in as 3.5-point favorites over the Raiders, but this will certainly put a damper on their ability to perform offensively.

Jerry Jeudy fantasy replacements

Since Jerry Jeudy is not playing today, fantasy managers will need to look elsewhere for help. Courtland Sutton, because there aren't any other receivers playing for the most part, is suddenly a very good fantasy option.

With Cooper Kupp going on IR, Van Jefferson is a great option. The Los Angeles Rams will need him as their top target, and he's available in over 70% of ESPN leagues.

Jonathan Mingo is another intriguing option. The Carolina Panthers are without D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen is banged up. Mingo will likely see a lot of action against the Atlanta Falcons today. He's owned in 20.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Kendrick Bounre of the New England Patriots is a good option, too. ESPN is projecting 10.0 points for him, which could be good to replace Jeudy with. He's only owned in 1.5% of ESPN leagues, so he's probably available.

