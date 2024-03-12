Is Jimmy Garoppolo a free agent? Why ex-Raiders QB is still struggling to find a job in free agency

Jimmy Garoppolo has only so far been able to sit on the sidelines and watch massive contracts and a ton of movement in free agency. With several teams in need of a quarterback, the lack of attention to him is questionable. However, this is because he is not yet technically a free agent.

The reports were that he was expected to be cut after the March 13 league new year deadline. That was designed to help aid the cap situation a little more, but it means he's not technically a free agent just yet. He will be very soon, but he is currently not available.

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to put him on the open market, but they're going to. He is also suspended for two games in the upcoming NFL season, all of which mean any FA attention has been very scarce.

Why did NFL suspend Jimmy Garoppolo?

The NFL suspended Jimmy Garoppolo for violating their drug policy. He took performance enhancing drugs and failed the test, so the NFL handed out a two-game ban.

Whatever team he next suits up for, whether it's the Raiders or someone else, he will not be active until Week 3. He will have then served his two games and will be eligible to be in a lineup.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo technically a free agent?

No, Jimmy Garoppolo is not technically a free agent. The release has not been made official, so he's still a member of the Raiders. The team has to officially let him go before he hits the open market, and the timing of that matters tremendously for cap space.

Aside from his status as an employee of the Raiders, Jimmy Garoppolo has a few things working against him this offseason. For starters, the teams that are in need of a quarterback have addressed that need or will likely do so in the draft.

Exploring Jimmy Garoppolo's contract history

Jimmy Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots. He was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the team he signed a contract with to remain for six seasons before he eventually left in free agency. He then signed a three-year, $67 million deal with the Raiders. He only lasted one season out of those three.

Exploring potential landing spots for Jimmy Garoppolo

All of this leaves him with precious few options, and those options aren't going to be salivating for his services once he does officially become available. The main reason for this is that he was simply horrendous last year.

The Raiders haven't cut Jimmy Garoppolo officially

There are only a couple of teams left that could pursue a veteran QB like Garoppolo. Those teams include the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos. Many of these might prefer better options.

He is probably also more suited to being a veteran backup, which does open up his choices more. A team like the Chicago Bears or Washington Commanders could bring him in to mentor the rookie they take.