Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing today against Rams?

Jimmy Garoppolo has sneakily had a good season for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo has historically been inconsistent and turnover-prone at times.

But this season, he has cleaned up his play and has thrived in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The 49ers are facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. The stakes are high as the 49ers can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Whereas if they lose, they need the New Orleans Saints to lose to get in.

Garoppolo will give it his best in what could potentially be his last regular-season game as the 49ers starter with rookie quarterback Trey Lance waiting in the wings.

Jimmy Garoppolo will play today against the Rams

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo is starting for the 49ers. Garoppolo has a torn ligament in his right thumb.

It's problematic as it's his throwing hand, making every throw painful.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams , sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed. #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb, is expected to start vs the #Rams, sources say. SF did not activate another QB, and players who saw him throw in practice said he looked normal. Trey Lance took practice reps & will be ready if needed.

Garoppolo was a limited participant in practice every day this week. His status was questionable, and Lance received an abundance of reps as a precaution.

The pressure has been on Garoppolo to showcase his skills this season after a disappointing 2020 campaign that saw him play just six games.

The 30-year-old has responded with one of the most productive seasons of his career in 2021.

He's completing an impressive 68 percent of his passes, which is the sixth-highest in the NFL. What makes it even more impressive is that he's not just throwing screens and check-downs.

He's pushing the ball down the field and in the seams, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt.

Garoppolo has done his best to fend off the 49ers' first-round pick in Lance. But in the locker room, he's done a good job mentoring the rookie quarterback and not letting the pressure of being replaced affect their relationship.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Trey Lance with high praise for Jimmy Garoppolo’s leadership & for helping him through second career start:



“Jimmy, like I’ve said a million times, is one of the best teammates and leaders I’ve ever been around. For me to have him, I know he’s got my back on the sideline.” Trey Lance with high praise for Jimmy Garoppolo’s leadership & for helping him through second career start:“Jimmy, like I’ve said a million times, is one of the best teammates and leaders I’ve ever been around. For me to have him, I know he’s got my back on the sideline.” https://t.co/HlRm1BHadC

Even if the 49ers make a playoff run and Garoppolo plays well, he could likely be out the door in the offseason. Lance is highly thought of by Shanahan and 49ers brass.

His skill set is more suited to Shanahan's running and play-action-heavy scheme than Garoppolo's.

The Rams have struggled under Sean McVay against Shanahan's 49ers. But the Rams defense is playing its best football, with Aaron Donald and Von Miller wreaking havoc on offensive lines.

Garoppolo will be counted on to keep up their trend of success against the Rams going and send his 49ers to the playoffs.

