Christmas accident? 49ers GM clarifies liking tweet about Jimmy Garoppolo leaving 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a supporter in the front office in general manager and Hall of Fame safety John Lynch. The 49ers lost to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 by a score of 20-17.

Garoppolo went 26 of 35 for 322 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss. Later, Lynch liked a tweet that talked about leaving the quarterback in Nashville.

The 49ers general manager provided an explanation as to why he liked the tweet about the team’s signal-caller:

“Apparently – while in Christmas Eve Mass with my family – I accidentally and unknowingly liked a tweet. Never intended to and remain a huge believer in Jimmy. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

The first interception that Garoppolo threw in the game was in the first quarter; a pass intended for All-Pro tight end George Kittle and picked off by cornerback Janoris Jenkins. A pass meant for Deebo Samuel was intercepted by Titans safety Amani Hooker for interception number two.

It was the third game this season that Garoppolo threw two interceptions in a game, his first since the 30-23 Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

His 322 passing yards are tied for the second-most thrown in a game in 2021. The most thrown by him in a game this season was 326 yards in the 49ers' 40-28 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The loss to the Titans put the 49ers at 8-7 and as the number six seed in the NFC.

The future of Jimmy Garoppolo in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Going back to Garoppolo, is there a chance that Lynch will attempt to trade him? The team drafted quarterback Trey Lance as the third overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Lance has played in five games this season and started one game.

In his only start, in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, Lance went 15 of 29 for 192 yards passing with an interception, but had 16 rushes for 89 yards on the ground.

Many felt that the future was now there when Lance was drafted, but Garoppolo has held his own under center. He has an 8-6 record as the 49ers quarterback, throwing for 3,494 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The two-time Super Bowl winner is 10th in the league in passing yards so far this season.

