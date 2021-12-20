Watch: Tennessee Titans pull of a Raiders act by warming up on Steelers logo

The Tennessee Titans face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 15 matchup that has playoff implications. But before the game kicked off at Heinz Field, the visiting Titans took it upon themselves to make a statement. The team warmed up directly on top of the Steelers logo, which is reminiscent of what the Las Vegas Raiders did at Arrowhead Stadium last week on the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Raiders had lost to the Chiefs in four of their five previous games heading into last week. For Las Vegas, the dice did not roll its way as the Chiefs came out with 14 straight points, losing 48-9. The 48 points is the most points allowed by the Raiders this season.

Read: "A** whooping" - Shannon Sharpe feels Raiders got what they deserved for pregame huddle on Chiefs' logo

This would not be the first time that someone dancing on a logo has been associated with the Steelers organization. Current Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster danced on the logos of the team’s opponent last year. Smith-Schuster talked about his Tik Tok dancing, saying:

"For me, I was dancing when we were undefeated, I was dancing when we lost our three games. I'm not going to change who I am. ... I saw it more as not disrespect, but it's for my fans on social media."

Smith-Schuster was performing TikTok dances before games last year on the logos of Steelers opponents before each game.

Adam Crowley @_adamcrowley If you're a #Steelers fan who thought Juju's logo dancing was "no big deal," I'm sure you'll deal with the Titans shenanigans similarly. If you're a #Steelers fan who thought Juju's logo dancing was "no big deal," I'm sure you'll deal with the Titans shenanigans similarly.

That drew anger from those on the opposing team during a stretch and became a major story across the NFL after a Week 15 loss by the Steelers to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football in 2020.

Titans / Steelers Game Significance

Pittsburgh Steelers v Tennessee Titans

The Titans are currently leading the AFC South with a record of 9-4 and are the number two seed still in the hunt for the one seed in the AFC. Looking at the Steelers, they are 6-6-1 and are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. A win against the Titans would keep them in the picture as a loss would dampen their chances. Tennessee has lost its last three meetings against Pittsburgh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: When will Derrick Henry return? Latest on Titans RB's injury

Edited by David Nyland