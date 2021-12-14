"A** whooping" - Shannon Sharpe feels Raiders got what they deserved for pregame huddle on Chiefs' logo

The Las Vegas Raiders headed to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their second meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. Kansas City's dominant performance over their opponents may have been fueled by Las Vegas' actions during the pregame warmups.

The Las Vegas Raiders collectively ran out onto the field and stood on the Chiefs logo just before kickoff, for no apparent reason. Former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe took issue with Las Vegas' pregame "huddle" on the Kansas City Chiefs' logo at midfield before the game.

"Y’all think Raiders will meet on someone else’s logo b4 the gm? Chiefs almost got a 50 piece on’em. Got exactly what they were looking for, A**whipping"

Shannon Sharpe says Raiders got what they deserved after pregame shenanigans

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe Y’all think Raiders will meet on someone else’s logo b4 the gm? Chiefs almost got a 50 piece on’em. Got exactly what they were looking for, A**whipping #RaidersChiefs Y’all think Raiders will meet on someone else’s logo b4 the gm? Chiefs almost got a 50 piece on’em. Got exactly what they were looking for, A**whipping #RaidersChiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders decided that they would have a pregame "huddle" before Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders stood on the Chiefs' logo at midfield, which is an unspoken rule in the NFL.

The Chiefs took the field and put up 35 unanswered points over the Raiders to start the game. The Chiefs dominated the entire game, leading to a 48-9 victory and sweep of the Raiders this season.

Rich Eisen @richeisen The @raiders are unofficially the first team to ever gather on an opponent’s midfield logo pregame and then trail 28-0 about 21 game minutes later.



The @raiders are unofficially the first team to ever gather on an opponent’s midfield logo pregame and then trail 28-0 about 21 game minutes later. https://t.co/LQzoFl5Kny

As to what Shannon Sharpe said, the Las Vegas Raiders should have known better. However, he believes that those actions won't happen again due to the performance the Kansas City Chiefs put on during the game, when it counts.

This is just another chapter in the ever-evolving saga of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 season. The Las Vegas Raiders got off to a great start to the season, but that was first shadowed by former head coach Jon Gruden's email scandal. Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal car accident and charged with DUI, and the Raiders were also forced to release another player, Damon Arnette, after serious off-field allegations.

The Raiders have been playing under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who was the assistant and special teams coach for the Raiders. Bisaccia is being considered for the permanent head coaching position, a decision that will come after this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

The loss puts the Raiders below a .500 record at 6-7 and at the bottom of the AFC West division. The win kept the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the division at 9-4.

Edited by Windy Goodloe