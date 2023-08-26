Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing today? Week 3 NFL preseason update on QB for Raiders vs Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his first with the team. The quarterback joined the team this offseason on a three-year, $72.75 million deal.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, head coach Josh McDaniels might not play Garoppolo or any of the starters against the Dallas Cowboys:

“I don’t know that we are going to put some guys out there again, Like I said, the four joint practices really were huge for us because there was a huge chunk of work that those guys got in those practices.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was really revealing to us a lot of things, good and bad, and we’ve been able to gauge a lot off of that and limit the, let’s call it risk to some degree."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Garoppolo made his debut with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Los Angeles Rams last week, playing in just one drive. He completed all four of his pass attempts to four different players for 39 yards.

While he may not play a snap versus the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center in Week 1 of the regular season.

The two-time Super Bowl champion signal-caller spent the previous six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

He led the 49ers to two playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. The Raiders signed the 31-year-old to succeed longtime franchise quarterback Derek Carr, who joined the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

Garoppolo has started 57 games in his NFL career, 55 with the 49ers and two with the New England Patriots. In all, he has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions in his time in the league.

The quarterback is looking to help the Raiders franchise get back to the playoffs after missing them last season with a 6-11 record.

He could be the quarterback to help them win the tough AFC West, something they haven't done since the 2002 season in Oakland. That was also the last time they made it to a Super Bowl.

Under Carr, Las Vegas never made it past the Wild Card round. Time will tell if Garoppolo is the one to turn around the Raiders franchise.

How to watch Raiders vs Cowboys

Date: Saturday, August, 26th

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Fox5 (Las Vegas), CBS11 (Dallas)

Stream: NFL+

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #7) Which wide receiver holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single playoff game? (#6 Ans - Lawrence Taylor) Jerry Rice Terrell Owens Julio Jones Randy Moss 142 votes