Is Joe Burrow playing tonight? Bengals QB's status explored for Week 13 MNF vs Jaguars

Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury in Week 11's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He has been sidelined since that moment and the Cincinnati Bengals are 5-6 heading into Week 13.

The AFC North team will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football tonight. The Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games while the Bengals are on a three-game losing streak.

Will Joe Burrow play tonight against the Jaguars? Let's take a look at his injury status for Week 13:

Will Joe Burrow play in Week 13?

Joe Burrow: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Unfortunately, Burrow will not be playing tonight against the Jaguars due to his wrist injury that he sustained during the game against the Ravens. It has been confirmed that he will not be able to play for the rest of the season. However, he is expected to be available for the OTAs and training camp next year.

He had a torn ligament in his right wrist and had surgery last week. Recently it was revealed that the Bengals quarterback has been spending time with the team's defensive players and coaches. Since Burrow is unable to play, he is using this time to learn more about how NFL defenses operate, which will allow him to perform better next season.

The Bengals are unlikely to make the playoffs this year but it will allow them to have a better first-round pick next year. They could use it to draft a quality wide receiver if Tee Higgins leaves in free agency.

Who is Joe Burrow's backup for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Jake Browning will be starting for the Bengals in Burrow's absence. He is their official starting quarterback and barring any injuries will play the rest of the games.

Bengals QB depth chart:

Jake Browning AJ McCarron

Remaining games for the Bengals this season:

Week 13: @ Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14: vs Indianapolis Colts Week 15: vs Minnesota Vikings Week 16: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17: @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns