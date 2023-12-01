Bengals DC drops Joe Burrow injury update as $275,000,000 QB shifts focus

Joe Burrow has been ruled out for the remaining 2023 NFL season. While this means bad news for the Cincinnati Bengals' campaign, most people remain hopeful of Burrow's healthy return.

However, as per Bengals defensive coordinater Lou Anarumo, Burrow is making sure to keep himself busy and in sync with the team. Briefly mentioning the QB's injury, Anarumo spoke about him while on the Up and Adams Show.

As per the DC, Burrow has shifted his focus to a few other things:

"He is such a football junkie that he's sitting in on defensive meetings just to see how that stuff goes so he can pick up. He's interacting with the players, he's one of a kind."

Of course, Anarumo was also appreciative of Burrow's unflinching poker face, which remains the same after surgery, and also during a Super Bowl encounter.

"He never flinches. You never know... the look on his face is the same, you know, getting ready to play the Rams in the Super Bowl. Or he just got off surgery sitting in his locker room having a conversation yesterday. He's always the same."

"I think it's a great trait to have, especially at his position. With all the stress and all the stuff that's on his shoulders. The guy never, never, never flinches. You never know. I'm fascinated by him in that regard and how well he's able to handle these things that are thrown at him."

Jack Harlow believes Joe Burrow will be back sooner than expected

While it might be some time before Joe Burrow is back on the field, Jack Harlow has come forward with a new take on the situation. As per Harlow, Burrow will certainly bounce back sooner than expected after his wrist surgery.

In Kentucky for his concert, Harlow ended up revealing that he'd already spoken to Burrow.

Speaking to the crowd, Harlow added:

"Shout-out to that boy Joe Burrow. He'll be back in no time. I checked on him. He said, 'I'll be back in no time.' Don't even worry. He'll be back for the Super Bowl. He'll be back for the Super Bowl. Don't worry."

Of course, it's hopeful to say this as Burrow is out of the entire season. For a wrist surgery, the recovery time can vary from four to 12 weeks. Considering six weeks of play left, one can't expect Joe Burrow to return this season.