Joe Burrow was considered to be done for the season, but rapper Jack Harlow has a different take on the situation. According to the rapper, Burrow will be back sooner than expected even after undergoing wrist surgery on Monday. At his concert in Kentucky, Harlow revealed that he'd spoken to the quarterback.

He said to the crowd:

"Shout-out to that boy Joe Burrow. He'll be back in no time. I checked on him. He said, 'I'll be back in no time.' Don't even worry. He'll be back for the Super Bowl. He'll be back for the Super Bowl. Don't worry."

This is a surprising statement given that Burrow is not expected to return this year and the Cincinnati Bengals only have six more weeks of regular season play.

Perhaps a month after that when the Super Bowl comes, Burrow might be healthy enough to return to action, but the Bengals are a longshot in that department. They are currently out of the playoff picture and their odds are fading fast with Jake Browning starting.

Can Joe Burrow return for the Super Bowl?

Depending on the type of surgery a player gets on his wrist, the recovery time can be anywhere from four to 12 weeks. That time frame doesn't suggest that Joe Burrow is coming back at all.

Can Joe Burrow make a return?

However, if all goes well and he's back in six weeks, that would be right at the end of the regular season. A return would then require a playoff berth and perhaps even a Wild Card win.

The Bengals slipped to 5-6 and are dead last in the AFC North. To pass the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns would be a very tall task and there are other AFC teams in the hunt for that last Wild Card spot.

Things certainly don't look very good for a Burrow return to action, but Jack Harlow seems to believe that the QB will make it back eventually, and perhaps just in time to win his first championship.