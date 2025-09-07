  • home icon
  Is Joe Mixon playing today vs Rams? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 1 game

Is Joe Mixon playing today vs Rams? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 1 game

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 07, 2025 14:26 GMT
Chicago Bears v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Is Joe Mixon playing today vs Rams? Texans RB's status revealed for Week 1 game

Joe Mixon was one of the best players at his position in the 2024 season. The veteran running back thrived with the Houston Texans as he proved to his former side, the Cincinnati Bengals, that there was a lot left in the tank after the latter traded him for draft consideration.

Mixon is highly rated for his rushing ability and his penchant for racking up yards on the ground against well-drilled defenses. So, with that in mind, let's look at Mixon's availability for the Texans' season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Is Joe Mixon playing today vs the Los Angeles Rams?

No, Joe Mixon is not playing in today's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The two-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a foot injury ahead of the first week of the 2025 season.

According to Sports Illustrated, Mixon suffered the injury in the offseason, and he's been added to the injured reserve. That means he'll miss at least the first four weeks of the ongoing regular season.

Furthermore, according to ESPN, Texans general manager Nick Caserio is noncommittal about whether Joe Mixon will play in 2025. When asked on Wednesday, Caserio said,

"We will see. We will take it one day at a time. We will evaluate those players after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination."

This news comes as a blow for the Texans and Mixon's fantasy football managers. The Texans will start the season without their star running back, and they'll need to navigate at least four games without his bruising skill set. While Mixon's fantasy football managers need to get a comparable player via the waiver wire or trade to keep up in leagues pending his return.

Nick Chubb set to start against Rams

With Joe Mixon set to miss today's game, the Texans are set to start another running back in the crunch matchup. Former perennial Pro Bowler Nick Chubb seems primed to step up in Mixon's absence.

According to Sports Illustrated, Chubb is the likely one to take the lead RB role in his place. Other running backs on the roster are Dameon Pierce, British Brooks, Dare Ogunbowale, and rookie Woody Marks. Chubb is poised to start, and he'll get support from the others on the roster in today's game.

Nick Chubb joined the Texans on a one-year deal in the offseason. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Browns, but hasn't been the same since a near career-ending injury suffered in 2023. Today's game will be a great glimpse into what the future holds for Chubb as the Texans count down to Mixon's return from injury.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
