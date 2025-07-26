  • home icon
Joe Mixon injury: Texans dealt major blow as star RB out for multiple weeks ahead of season opener

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 26, 2025 20:41 GMT
Joe Mixon sounded the alarms within the Houston Texans organization on Saturday. The Texans have renewed expectations after an inconsistent 2024 season in which opposing teams put a lot of pressure on C.J. Stroud.

Mixon was one of the best additions to the squad last year, making an impact on the backfield as soon as he joined from the Cincinnati Bengals. Nevertheless, the preseason isn't off to the best start for Mixon or his team after he suffered a notable injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mixon, who was on the non-football injury list, will be sidelined for more time after sustaining a foot injury.

"#Texans RB Joe Mixon, who is on the non-football injury list, is expected to be out an extended period of time with a frustrating foot injury, sources say. The Pro Bowler coming off a 1,000-yard season will be reevaluated closer to the season to determine his availability," Rapoport wrote.

Additionally, Jordan Schultz reports that Nick Chubb, who joined the Texans from the Cleveland Browns this offseason, won't be given a heavy workload now that Mixon will be out. This will be Chubb's second season after a devastating knee injury in 2023, but the Texans are handling things carefully.

"Even with Joe Mixon missing extended time, the #Texans will be judicious with veteran Nick Chubb in training camp," Schultz tweeted.
Joe Mixon played 14 games in 2024, racking up 245 carries for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a solid contributor to C.J. Stroud, who saw his wide receivers miss time at some point, with Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell being out with season-ending injuries.

Mixon should be in for a solid second season, but that injury must heal before he showcases his talents again.

New Texans OC brings optimism to Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb's running back room

Even though he'll be out for an extended period, Joe Mixon is expected to make some noise once he returns to the field. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who worked with Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady before, is set to bring a spark to the running game.

“With Caley, the Texans will have a different pass game, multiple rushing schemes that center on physicality and more running in between the tackles,” NFL insider DJ Bien-Aime wrote in a column for ESPN on July 5.

The Texans are coming off two AFC South titles and their offseason moves indicate they are eager to contend for the Super Bowl.

