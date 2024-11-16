Is Jordan Love playing this week? Latest on Packers QB's status for Week 11

Jordan Love will start against the Chicago Bears in Week 11. This marks a key turning point after his injury-limited performance before the bye week. The Packers quarterback has fully recovered from the groin issue which affected his play in the Week 9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Love participated in every practice session this week without restrictions. This is a major improvement from the previous game week where he missed Wednesday's practice and saw limited action in later sessions.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked about Love's recovery on Wednesday;

"Certainly when you're limited in your lower half as a quarterback, really with any type of thrower that can have a big effect on your ability to just move around in the pocket or throw accurately," LaFleur said. "So it'll be good to just get him some practice under his belt where he's fully healthy."

Love's return to full strength comes at a crucial time for Green Bay's offense. The team ranks 19th in third-down conversions (37.4%) and 29th in red-zone efficiency (47.1%).

Jordan Love remains optimistic despite the recent setbacks.

"I'm trying to get back to that level and take that bar even higher and play even better," Love said on Wednesday.

He's aiming to recreate his strong run late last season.

The Bears' defense poses a major challenge for healthy Jordan Love

The timing of Jordan Love's recovery sets up an intriguing matchup against Chicago's formidable defense. The Bears have limited opponents to under 21 points in eight of their nine games this season.

Chicago's defensive unit ranks seventh in third-down stops (33.3%) and leads the NFL in red-zone defense (37.0%). Love acknowledged these strengths:

"Those two areas, they do a good job of holding teams and not letting them get those first downs and obviously touchdowns in the red zone," Love said.

Despite these obstacles, Jordan Love believes in his offense's capabilities.

"We've done a really good job of generating those explosive plays," Love said. "Those big plays lead to points."

He also has a lot of confidence in his team's outlook.

"I have no doubt that we'll be able to put up points," Love said. "We've got too many playmakers on this team."

The Packers bring a solid scoring average of 25.6 points per game into Sunday's matchup. This offensive firepower will face its toughest test yet against the Bears' solid defense.

