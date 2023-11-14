Is Josh Allen the next Brett Favre? Packers Super Bowl champion draws parallels between QBs

Josh Allen has struggled in his fifth season as the Bills starting quarterback. He and the team fell to the Broncos on Monday night football in Week 10. Allen went 15-of-26 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 24-22 loss to Denver.

On Fox Sports 1's "The Carton Show", Super Bowl winner and former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings compared Allen to a former teammate. Jennings compared the Bills quarterback to NFL legend Brett Favre, who played with Jennings for two seasons in Green Bay:

"This is on Josh Allen, you can't turn the ball over, and we know your defense is missing pieces at all places but they still put you in places where all you need to do is be what we know you are."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Josh Allen is the closest thing to Brett Favre that I've seen. The highs are as high as they can get, but the lows, he's gonna give you those, and maybe no quarterback does it worse."

Expand Tweet

The loss to the Denver Broncos puts the Buffalo Bills a game back in the AFC East standings with a record of 5-5. Allen was asked about the team's offense after the Week 10 defeat by the media:

"I'm still confident but it's no secret the clock's ticking, got to have some urgency now."

It was the sixth consecutive game in which the Bills star has thrown at least one interception. In all, Buffalo had four turnovers in the game, with two coming from Allen.

Madden Curse seems real for Josh Allen

When Josh Allen was named the cover athlete for Madden 24, it seemed that there was a chance the curse would be over. Let's look at his first 10 starts from last season compared to this season:

First 10 games Touchdowns Interceptions Passing Yards Completion Percentage Passer Rating 2022 season 21 10 2,930 64.67% 96.9 2023 season 19 11 2,600 70.30% 96.6

The difference lies in where the Bills stood as a team record-wise after 10 games last season. Buffalo was 7-3 as opposed to the 5-5 they're at now. It seems that the last cover athletes for Madden avoided the dreaded curse in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes (Madden 22).

Expand Tweet

In the 2021 season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdowns (43). Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. Bills fans are hoping the curse doesn't prevent them from missing the playoffs this season.

Where does Josh Allen rank compared to Favre in terms of interceptions?

Jennings and his comparison of Favre to Allen might be spot-on, as the Buffalo star has 71 interceptions in his career. This is tied for seventh-most among active quarterbacks.

Favre is the NFL's all-time leader in interceptions, with 336. The only thing that Allen wants in the Hall of Fame is a Super Bowl ring, not the interceptions record.

Poll : Do you agree with Greg Jennings and his comparison of Josh Allen to Brett Favre? Yes No 0 votes