Is Josh Allen playing today? Bills QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Giants

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and the key offensive weapon of the Buffalo Bills. The dual-threat quarterback has improved in every season of his professional football career, and he's gearing up for his eighth season in Buffalo blue. With the Bills' preseason set to start today. Let's examine Josh Allen's availability for the game against the New York Giants.

Ad

Is Josh Allen playing today?

No, Josh Allen is not playing today against the New York Giants. The Bills' superstar is slated to be rested in today's game to avoid any injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Via FOX Sports, Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the situation:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I have to make sure I protect him as best that I can. He always wants to be out there, believe me, he does. He is highly competitive. So I know this is not easy for him in that regard, but it is the right thing to do."

Ad

Trending

Backup Mitch Trubisky will start today's game, barring any unfortunate occurrences. Trubisky will lead the Bills' available starters in the early portion of the game before backups and depth players get a run out.

The Buffalo Bills are currently dealing with a number of injuries. According to their injury report, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Tyler Bass, and Taylor Rapp all missed practice on Thursday. It's highly unlikely that any of the above-listed players will play in today's game.

Ad

Josh Allen among favorites for 2025 MVP Award

Josh Allen was awarded the first MVP Award of his career in the 2024 season. The Buffalo Bills quarterback showed off his dual-threat ability and guided the Bills to the playoffs. He ended the season with a stat line of 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a career low six interceptions. He added 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs for good measure.

Ad

Allen was named league MVP, beating two-time winner Lamar Jackson to the honor. He also earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.

BET MGM gives Allen the second-best odds (+600) to win the MVP Award in the upcoming campaign. The only player with better odds is Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, who comes in at +550. Both dual-threat QBs are key to their sides' playoff hopes.

Allen's teammates start the preseason with a game against the Brian Daboll-coached New York Giants tonight. He'll be watching from the sidelines as Sean McDermott looks to avoid any injuries to his star player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.