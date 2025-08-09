  • home icon
  Is Josh Allen playing today? Bills QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Giants

Is Josh Allen playing today? Bills QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Giants

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 09, 2025
Arizona Cardinals v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
Is Josh Allen playing today? Bills QB's status revealed for preseason opener vs Giants

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and the key offensive weapon of the Buffalo Bills. The dual-threat quarterback has improved in every season of his professional football career, and he's gearing up for his eighth season in Buffalo blue. With the Bills' preseason set to start today. Let's examine Josh Allen's availability for the game against the New York Giants.

Is Josh Allen playing today?

No, Josh Allen is not playing today against the New York Giants. The Bills' superstar is slated to be rested in today's game to avoid any injuries.

Via FOX Sports, Bills head coach Sean McDermott discussed the situation:

"I have to make sure I protect him as best that I can. He always wants to be out there, believe me, he does. He is highly competitive. So I know this is not easy for him in that regard, but it is the right thing to do."
Backup Mitch Trubisky will start today's game, barring any unfortunate occurrences. Trubisky will lead the Bills' available starters in the early portion of the game before backups and depth players get a run out.

The Buffalo Bills are currently dealing with a number of injuries. According to their injury report, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Tyler Bass, and Taylor Rapp all missed practice on Thursday. It's highly unlikely that any of the above-listed players will play in today's game.

Josh Allen among favorites for 2025 MVP Award

Josh Allen was awarded the first MVP Award of his career in the 2024 season. The Buffalo Bills quarterback showed off his dual-threat ability and guided the Bills to the playoffs. He ended the season with a stat line of 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a career low six interceptions. He added 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs for good measure.

Allen was named league MVP, beating two-time winner Lamar Jackson to the honor. He also earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for his efforts.

BET MGM gives Allen the second-best odds (+600) to win the MVP Award in the upcoming campaign. The only player with better odds is Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, who comes in at +550. Both dual-threat QBs are key to their sides' playoff hopes.

Allen's teammates start the preseason with a game against the Brian Daboll-coached New York Giants tonight. He'll be watching from the sidelines as Sean McDermott looks to avoid any injuries to his star player.

Edited by John Maxwell
