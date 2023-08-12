Is Josh Allen playing today? Update on QB ahead of Bills vs Colts, NFL Preseason 2023

When the Buffalo Bills open their 2023 NFL preseason against the Colts, most of the mainstays are expected to feature against Indy. However, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are not expected to play in this contest.

Given that many teams like to refrain from risking their crucial players during the preseason, this shouldn't come as a surprise. However, McDermott has stated that Allen will play in one of the last two exhibition games.

Last year's second preseason game against the Denver Broncos saw Allen play one sequence, and it appears the head coach wants to follow a similar strategy here.

Kyle Allen is anticipated to start under center in Josh Allen's absence and Matt Barkley is also expected to feature. When the 2023 regular season begins, both players will compete for the backup role, although Allen reportedly has the upper hand.

Anthony Richardson is expected to start for Colts against the Bills

After seasons of relying on seasoned quarterbacks without much achievement, the Indianapolis Colts are currently in a rebuilding phase. In the first round of the NFL draft in April, the team selected Anthony Richardson to be their starting QB.

Head coach Shane Steichen suggested that Richardson will start the Colts' first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills when speaking to reporters this week.

The Colts clearly want to see him face NFL opposition and this is a good opportunity for him to show everyone what he can do. With many seeing Richardson as exceptionally talented but a raw prospect, it will be interesting to see how he does here.

With this in mind, there will be a lot of eyes on the Colts in their preseason games, as no one knows quite what to expect of them in the 2023 NFL season.