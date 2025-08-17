Is Josh Allen playing tonight? Bills QB's status explored for preseason game vs. Bears

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and the engine of the Buffalo Bills' offense. Allen is a dual-threat quarterback fresh off his most dominant season in professional football.The Bills are set to face off against the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game of 2025. With that in mind, let's explore whether Allen will feature in the matchup against the Ben Johnson-led Bears.Is Josh Allen playing tonight?Josh Allen is leaning towards not playing in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been noncommittal about the playing status of his superstar quarterback. According to The Athletic, McDermott said:&quot;I would love to (play Josh Allen against the Bears), if you could put him in a bubble, and guarantee me that he wasn’t going to get hurt.“For every player, you would love to be able to say, ‘Hey, let us get out there and let us play three good games, and we will ramp you up each game and so on and so forth.’ It’s just really hard to say that.&quot;McDermott concluded:&quot;So in Josh Allen's case, we are really using practice to see where he is at and how he feels. And I am giving him some ownership as well, which I think is important. He knows by now what he needs in order to be ready. Then this other piece over here is his time with healthy wide receivers. I think that is probably kind of that next chapter of the book right now.&quot;McDermott would love his starters to get a feeling for the game before the start of the regular season. However, featuring in three preseason games carries the risk of sustaining an injury.So, there's a high chance that Allen will miss tonight's game and the next as well. However, this could change in the lead-up to the matchup. In the meantime, backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Mike White are in pole position to get key minutes against the Bears.Josh Allen aiming for Super Bowl in 2025Josh Allen snagged the biggest individual prize in football in the 2024 season. The Buffalo Bills' shot caller won the MVP Award despite major competition from two-time winner Lamar Jackson. However, it was a bittersweet victory for Allen as his team once again fell short in their quest for Super Bowl glory.The Bills lost in the AFC championship game to archrivals the Kansas City Chiefs. It marked yet another chapter in the one-sided rivalry between the franchises. The Chiefs have been a thorn in the Bills' quest to reach the Super Bowl since Allen arrived in Buffalo.So, the goal in the upcoming campaign is simple. Allen and his teammates will aim for a Super Bowl appearance and potentially end years of close calls for the franchise. Winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy will cement Allen's legacy in Buffalo, as it's a feat that even the great Jim Kelly couldn't achieve.