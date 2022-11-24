Josh Allen is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, while the Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the league. He suffered a UCL injury late in the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Allen started in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, throwing for 330 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

In Week 11, he was under center as Buffalo faced the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. He went 18 of 27 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown in that win. As of now, he's second in the NFL in passing yards with 2,030 yards and third with 21 touchdowns.

Allen is also third amongst quarterbacks in rushing yards with 483 yards and is tied for fourth in touchdowns with four this season.

Let's take a look and see where fans can watch the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions

Date: Thursday, November 24, 2022

Time: 12:30 PM EST

Location: Ford Field

TV: CBS

Radio: WGR 550AM Buffalo/ WXYT-FM 97.1 Detroit

Live Stream: Paramount+

Is Josh Allen Playing Tonight?

Josh Allen is all set to play under center for the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

He's been with the Bills since they drafted him seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started just 10 games in his rookie season but became a full-time starter in the 2019 - 2020 season for the Bills. In his young career, he's faced the Lions once before as a starter.

Back in Week 15 of the 2018 - 2019 season, he threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, where his team would win that game by a score of 14 - 13.

Josh Allen will be looking to add to his MVP-like season and give the Bills their second straight on the same field they played on in Week 11.

