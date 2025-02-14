Is Justin Fields a free agent? Exploring Steelers QB's contract situation for 2025

Justin Fields enters the 2025 offseason as a free-agent quarterback, with multiple teams eyeing his services. The 25-year-old quarterback's contract status has sparked interest after his 10-game stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to PennLive, Fields will hit free agency with a projected base salary of $25,664,000. This marks the end of his rookie contract, which began with the Chicago Bears as the 11th pick in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that several teams have placed Fields "near the top of their boards." The market includes potential suitors like the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

During his brief Steelers tenure, Fields demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities. He posted 1,106 passing yards with five touchdowns and one interception while adding 289 rushing yards and five ground scores en route to a 4-2 record.

Steelers face time crunch to lock down Justin Fields

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh's quarterback situation is seemingly complex. Team insider Mark Kaboly emphasized the urgency through his YouTube podcast on Monday:

"I think they're in the mode of whoever says yes first is gonna be their quarterback. What their pecking order should be is do everything you can do right now to get Justin Fields under contract, even if it's overpaying slightly."

The Steelers must navigate a challenging market. The current baseline for starting quarterbacks sits at Geno Smith's $25 million per season with Seattle. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed internal preferences, noting some in "Pittsburgh's building prefer Fields over Russell Wilson due to age and mobility."

Fields' future could hinge on guaranteed playing time. Fowler wrote on Sunday:

"My sense coming out of New Orleans is that the door is open for a potential deal between the Steelers and free agent Justin Fields, but it would have to make sense for Fields, who, at this stage, will most likely want a more legitimate chance to start a full season."

The legal tampering period begins on March 10, giving the Steelers limited time to secure Fields before other teams can make their pitches. Their best leverage remains Russell Wilson's presence and the relatively weak quarterback draft class, as reported by SI.com.

With Sam Darnold standing as the only other starting-caliber quarterback available in free agency, Fields' market value could rise significantly.

