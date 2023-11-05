Is Justin Fields playing today? Bears QB’s Week 9 status explored

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields dislocated his right thumb in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. He hasn't played since then and undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has been starting for the Bears.

During this past week, Fields returned to practice and the chance of returning in Week 9 became possible for the former Ohio State star. Will he play today against the New Orleans Saints? Let's look at his status.

Will Justin Fields play in Week 9?

As per the latest update, Justin Fields is doubtful to start today against the New Orleans Saints. He did move in the right direction this week, but the Bears would not want to rush their quarterback into playing today.

Tyson Bagent will once again start for the Bears today, and going against the Saints defense will be a challenging task for him. The undrafted rookie played well in his first career start, but he was brought back down to earth against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. He doesn't appear to be a long-term solution for the Bears, and fans will be hoping for Fields to return as soon as possible.

In six games that he has played this season, Fields has thrown for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions with a passer rating of 91.6. He has also rushed for 237 yards and a touchdown this season.

Justin Fields will likely play in Week 10

Barring any late setbacks, Fields should start in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. The last eight games of the season will be crucial for Fields as he will be fighting for his future in Chicago.

If he doesn't perform well in those games and the Bears end up with a top draft pick, which seems likely, then all signs point to the franchise moving on without him.

The Panthers could end up with the worst record in the NFL this season, and the Bears have their first-round pick in next year's draft. As a result, Caleb Williams could be heading to Chicago next season, while Fields might be traded.