Is Justin Fields playing tonight vs. Dolphins? Jets QB's status revealed for Week 4 clash

Justin Fields suffered a concussion in the New York Jets' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The dual-threat quarterback subsequently missed the team's Week 3 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.With the Jets set to return to action on Monday against the Miami Dolphins, let's examine Fields' availability.Is Justin Fields playing tonight vs the Dolphins?Yes, Justin Fields will play on Monday. He has recovered sufficiently from the concussion he suffered against the Buffalo Bills.Jets coach Aaron Glenn confirmed his return on Saturday.&quot;Justin is playing,&quot; Glenn said, via ESPN.The first-year coach also discussed his QB1's abilities.&quot;He is a dynamic runner,&quot; Glenn said. &quot;He is a smart player. I think in the passing game he showed exactly what he can do in that first game and we want to continue to expand on that and continue to get better.&quot;The report included that Fields spent over a week in the league's concussion protocol. The quarterback practiced fully for three straight days and was removed from the protocol after being examined by an independent neurologist.Jets fans are hoping that Fields' return will inspire the team to its first win of the season. New York has dropped games to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.How has Justin Fields performed this season?Justin Fields has had a mixed start to his first season with the New York Jets. He shone in his debut, recording 218 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 48 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns versus the Steelers. Fields nearly led the Jets to a win over his previous team.However, he endured a huge drop-off in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Fields went 3-for-11 for 27 passing yards, amassing a career-low 1.0 QBR. He suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter following contact with the Bills defensive end Joey Bosa.Monday's game will be against the Mike McDaniel-coached Miami Dolphins. They are also winless, and it's a big chance for the Jets to record their first win over them since 2014.