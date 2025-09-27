Justin Fields or Caleb Williams Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Justin Fields and Caleb Williams have had a rocky start to the 2025 NFL season, but they're still hopeful to turn things around in the coming weeks. The New York Jets are winless after three weeks, while Williams comes off one of his best career performances against the Dallas Cowboys to inaugurate the Chicago Bears' win column.

Fields will try to win the first game of the season against another winless team, the Miami Dolphins, in a divisional duel between two teams carrying a lot of pressure. Williams and his Bears will clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, another team with multiple changes after a busy offseason.

Who should be your starting quarterback? Let's find out.

Justin Fields vs. Caleb Williams: Who should you start?

Justin Fields fantasy outlook for Week 4

Justin Fields' status for Monday night's duel was a big question mark until Saturday. The former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was cleared from concussion protocol and will start against the Dolphins. He suffered a concussion after Joey Bosa hit him in the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills.

In two games, Fields is 19 of 33 for 245 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Additionally, he's carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns. While the Jets haven't won a single game, Fields has shown signs of brilliance.

Caleb Williams fantasy outlook for Week 4

Caleb Williams will try to build on the impressive Week 3 performance against the Raiders. The former No. 1 overall pick has recorded 59 completions on 93 attempts for 715 yards and seven touchdowns against one interception.

He has run the ball 16 times for 97 yards and a single touchdown. The Bears' offense appears to be clicking by the week and Williams will have a good chance to continue to improve.

Justin Fields vs. Caleb Williams final verdict

Caleb Williams and Justin Fields are the QB4 and QB5, respectively, in ESPN's projections for Week 4 of fantasy football. Williams is projected to score 19.6 fantasy points, edging out Fields' 19.51, which can be a close matchup.

It doesn't seem like there's a clear choice here, considering that they have played at a good level and their opponents aren't that competitive. However, I would go with Williams against the Raiders.

The Bears appear to be on a positive trajectory now and Williams can take his game to a new level.

