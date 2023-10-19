Is Justin Fields playing this week? Bears QB’s status explored for Week 7

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his thumb during the Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He left the game and wasn't able to return afterward. That left his status for Week 7 up in the air as the Bears prepare to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears are 1-5 to start the season, and with Fields now injured, it seems like they could end up getting a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also have the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick next season, and that could position them to get the first two overall picks in next year's draft.

Justin Fields injury update

Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders

Justin Fields hasn't practiced this week and was once again absent on Thursday. It's very likely that he will not play in Week 7 against the Raiders. Had Fields played, there was a chance that the NFC North team might come away with a win as Jimmy Garoppolo will also miss the game.

However, with both teams playing with their backup quarterbacks, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. The Raiders' defense has picked up their game, so they're in a better position to come away with a win.

Chicago Bears QB depth chart

San Francisco 49ers vs Chicago Bears

With Fields expected to miss Week 7, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will be the starting quarterback for the Bears. Bagent impressed in preseason and will have the opportunity to show his skillset to the rest of the league.

The Bears current depth chart at quarterback position:

Justin Fields Tyson Bagent Nathan Peterman

Nobody knows how long Fields will be sidelined, which has reduced his chances of staying with the franchise after this season. If the Bears get the first overall pick next season, they could draft Caleb Williams and trade away the former Ohio State star.

This season Fields has shown glimpses of greatness but has mostly looked worse than last season. In six games, he has thrown for 1,201 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions with a passer rating of 91.6.