Is Justin Fields playing in Week 10? Bears QB's status explored TNF game vs Panthers

Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury in the Week 6 clash against the Minnesota Vikings. He hasn't played a single game since then but returned to practice last week.

It was expected that he would play in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, but as per the latest update, there are some concerns about his participation. Will Fields play on Thursday against the Panthers? Let's explore his status.

Will Justin Fields start tomorrow?

As per reports, Justin Fields is designated as doubtful to play on Thursday. It's highly unlikely that he will start for the Bears, which means Tyler Bagent should get his third career start.

The Bears are off to a 2-7 start to the season and could end up with the first overall pick once again. They go against the Panthers this week, who are 1-7 on the season.

The NFC North team has the Carolina Panthers' first-round pick next year, and there's a very high possibility that either their own pick or the pick from the Panthers will be the first overall pick.

It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds without Fields who would have tried his best on the field, as he wants to stay with the franchise beyond this season.

Bryce Young and Panthers could beat the Bears in Week 10

With Justin Fields still out injured, this is a great opportunity for Bryce Young to lead his team to their second win of the season. He's coming off a very poor game against the Indianapolis Colts and would love to bounce back soon.

It's evident that the Bears don't have a great defense, and the first overall pick could certainly benefit from playing against them. In seven games this season, Fields has thrown for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 77.1.

Young will hope to have a solid game against the team that basically passed on the opportunity to draft him this year.