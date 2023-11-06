Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi sounds off on 'bullies and liars' as Jackson Mahomes controversy rumbles on

Jackson Mahomes may have taken some time off social media during the summer, but he's back. For some NFL fans and social media followers, they aren't happy with it. Besides posting regularly to his TikTok, he appeared in the same suite at Arrowhead Stadium as Taylor Swift.

He was also seen participating in Swift and Brittany Mahomes' touchdown celebration during the game. Some "Swifties" aren't happy with Jackson Mahomes in the same vicinity as Swift as he is currently accused of grave assault allegations. His mother, Randi Mahomes, has had enough of the slander directed toward her son.

"I will never understand bullies and liars... it’s honestly not ok… stay blessed," Randi Mahomes posted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Randi Mahomes' post on X had everyone wondering if it was about Jackson's situation. She wrote about not understanding bullies and liars, also saying that behavior isn't okay.

What situation Randi Mahomes was referring to is unclear. But, the younger brother of Patrick Mahomes has faced online criticism in the past for his social media content and legal woes.

What is Jackson Mahomes charged with?

In February 2023, Jackson Mahomes was dining with friends at a Kansas City area restaurant, just a week after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII. At some point during his time at the establishment, he allegedly went to the office with the restaurant's owner and forcibly grabbed and kissed her even though she refused his advances.

A server at the restaurant tried to enter the office, and Jackson Mahomes allegedly assaulted him and pushed him out of the way. The incident was immediately reported, but Jackson wasn't officially charged until May 3, 2023.

He was charged with three felony accounts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He was held on a $100,000 bond but was released just hours later.

Expand Tweet

He was due in court for a hearing on his case last week. It was first scheduled for August; however, the judge was under the weather, and it was moved to late October. The hearing was just a scheduling conference, and a preliminary hearing date will now take place in January 2024.