Jackson Mahomes tested for drugs in felony sexual assault case: Report

Jackson Mahomes' has been at the center of controversy ever since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February. The trouble has continued to surround Patrick Mahomes' brother, the TikTok star was arrested earlier this year under sexual battery charges.

That being said, recent updates on the case indicate that the preliminary hearing has been pushed ahead to 2024.

Additionally, Jackson also underwent 'urinalysis testing for drugs and alcohol' after he was charged in May. The investigation is still ongoing. Due to scheduling issues, the date was pushed to January 2024 instead.

Brandan Davies, Mahomes lawyer, said:

“I think somewhere around 10 UAs have come back clean."

Kansas City Star reported that prosecutor Megan Ahsens wasn't in line with court supervision being lifted.

“Judge, there is, we’ve had information that would indicate that he has been having contact with someone he’s not supposed to be having contact with and we still think he needs to be monitored,” Ahsens said in the court hearing.

Furthermore, the hearing was already pushed ahead. Earlier, the judge contracted COVID-19, pushing it to October end.

Accused by 40-year-old restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, there was also a video released of Jackson reportedly kissing her forcibly. As Jackson was arrested and then bonded out, things escalated for the restaurant.

Per reports, the place closed down, even receiving death threats.

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through. We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened," an employee told KC Star.

Fans continue to hate Jackson Mahomes as the 2023 NFL season picks up

Shortly after the case was made public, Jackson Mahomes seemed to have taken a break from social media. The 23-year-old was offline, posting limited or no updates on TikTok or Instagram.

However, with the 2023 NFL season here, Jackson seems to have made his online return. This includes new TikToks and IG posts, back to recording his journey as he travels with the Chiefs.

Jackson has also been under fire for hanging out with Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium. Fans didn't want him associating with Swift, who is now dating Travis Kelce.

Fans turned to warning Swift, asking her to stay away from Jackson Mahomes. Many wondered why he wasn't in jail, also hoping he would be banned from Chiefs games.

"Jack ain't in prison? Taylor needs to watch her back fr".