There's no denying Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes' budding friendship as the singer's presence becomes increasingly common at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Proudly cheering for Travis Kelce, Swift seems to have met the entire Mahomes family by now.

The focus, of course, is on Taylor spending her time with Brittany Mahomes and Patrick's brother Jackson. While Swift seems to have spent a good amount of time with Brittany already, Jackson Mahomes seemed to be interacting with Taylor for the first time in public.

Fans, on their end, seem to be concerned about the company Taylor is keeping. Many seemed to 'warn' her about the TikTok star, referring to the entire exchange as hell on earth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many fans were upset with the excessive coverage, they also wondered about Swift spending more time with Jackson Mahomes. That being said, many of them even brought up Jackson's sexual battery case:

"Jack ain't in prison? Taylor needs to watch her back fr".

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apparently, many also believe Jackson's presence could hamper Taylor Swift's reputation. Despite Patrick Mahomes' dominance in the league, users have continued to troll his family, with Jackson and Brittany Mahomes at the forefront of the hate.

"Enough dude. This is the worst part of the NFL this year by far. I don't care".

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes already have a special handshake

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift seem to have added a special little handshake to their friendship.

Expand Tweet

It seemed to be a unique way to celebrate, something they came up with themselves.

Starting by watching the New York Jets vs. Chiefs game earlier this month, the duo apparently ended up spending some time together in NYC and KC. Furthermore, the two even party together, with Brittany stepping out with Swift and her friends.

As per a Us Weekly report, the fitness trainer is thrilled with her new friendship:

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time.”

Patrick Mahomes, who also met the singer, spoke about maintaining privacy while complimenting Swift:

"Yeah I met her. She's really cool. Good people. But like Trav said, Imma let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."