Jackson Mahomes' felony battery case hearing in Johnson County District Court gets postponed to October: Report

Jackson Mahomes' problems escalated after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February. Following sexual assault allegations from Aspen Vaughn, the owner of Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in KC, Patrick Mahomes' brother was arrested.

Though he was released on bail, the case against Jackson is still ongoing, however, it might take some time for the case to be heard.

According to a recent report by the Kansas City Star, the judge set to preside over his case got COVID-19, ultimately postponing the preliminary hearing.

Scheduled to take place in August, it has now been moved to October 24. That being said, there is no final date for the hearing just yet.

The preliminary hearing will be an important part of the case. The hearing will see the prosecution outline their case against Mahomes, following which the judge would listen to witnesses.

Aside from the alleged assault on Aspen Vaughn, Jackson is also said to have gotten into an altercation with a waiter at the restaurant.

Following the accusations, circumstances have escalated to the point where Vaughn's restaurant in KC had to shut down.

An employee spoke with the Kansas City Star:

“It’s hard to own a company and go through everything that we’ve gone through. We were so close to making it, and then this whole thing happened.”

It's unsure whether the restaurant is closing permanently at this time.

Jackson Mahomes has been making a slow return to social media

Shortly after the case was made public, there was little to no interaction from Jackson Mahomes on social media. Probably limiting anything on social media for a while, Jackson even stopped uploading content on TikTok.

Jackson has started posting on his TikTok account recently, sharing a simple video of him vibing to a song. Followers and trolls, however, were quick to call him out.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' TikTok video

Jackson also commented on photos posted by Brittany Mahomes:

Jackson's three-word comment on Brittany Mahomes' IG post

Despite the questions asked by the public, the Mahomes family has refrained from speaking about the matter.

As per the two-time Super Bowl champion, Jackson Mahomes' case is a personal family matter.

We will find out more details about the case during the preliminary hearing, which is now set for October.

