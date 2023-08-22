"I thought you were in jail": Jackson Mahomes ending his TikTok sabbatical has fans raising questions

Jackson Mahomes uploaded his first TikTok video after taking a break from social media.

The TikTok influencer recently came under fire after a Kansas City restaurant filed a sexual battery case against him. Though Jackson was taken under custody, he was let out on bond.

After that, Jackson Mahomes stayed away from the public eye and avoided posting on his social media accounts until now. The 22-year-old uploaded a TikTok video where fans could see him lip-syncing to a hit song by Doja Cat.

Here are the fan reactions:

Though this video marks his first social media debut after his arrest, as per The Kansas City Star, Jackson was seen delivering “Happy Kits” of craft supplies, books, and other children’s goodies to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Restaurant involved in Jackson Mahomes sexual battery case closes down

A restaurant in the Kansas City area where Jackson Mahomes, the brother of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, was allegedly involved in a sexual battery case, has reportedly closed down.

The restaurant owner claims a significant drop in business and concerns for personal safety as the reasons for the closure.

“I feel like definitely, since it’s occurred, my safety is definitely at risk.”

“I’m feeling attacked by people I’ve never met. Why do victims not come forward? It’s because this is how they get treated.”

The case involving Jackson Mahomes is currently under investigation, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for late August. The closure of the restaurant further deepens the controversy surrounding the incident.

Additionally, the alleged victim in the sexual battery case involving Jackson Mahomes has expressed regret over police involvement in the matter. She also mentioned that she wouldn't have called the police herself, stating that the situation was blown out of proportion.

