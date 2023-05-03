Why was Jackson Mahomes arrested? Latest on controversial sexual assault saga

Patrick Mahomes is at the top of the NFL world, but his brother appears to have hit a new low after getting booked at 7:42 a.m. at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. He's being held on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned by 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to The Kansas City Star. The quarterback's brother was arrested in connection to an incident at a restaurant earlier this year.

The quarterback's brother stands accused of shoving a waiter and committing sexual battery. A video has already made the rounds online of the incident. In the video, Jackson is seen forcibly kissing the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge on 151st street.

The incident allegedly left a bruise on the owner's neck. In an interview, the owner claimed that alcohol may have played a role, as she believed he was intoxicated.

Here's the full The Kansas City Star report.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of #Chiefs MVP QB Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual battery.Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/gtlwVoLJhY

Patrick Mahomes aims for on-field accomplishments to overshadow family drama

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs won it all in February, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Over the course of the season, fans and rivals braced for a resurgence of drama from his brother and wife Brittany.

However, compared to how things went in 2021, it seemed that both his brother and wife had found a way to simmer down.

PonderThat! 🤔 @PonderThat4 All of America seeing Jackson Mahomes behind bars All of America seeing Jackson Mahomes behind bars https://t.co/PSrJx8Rv6b

However, Mahomes' brother gave up that pattern for what is likely to be his worst transgression yet. The Chiefs aim to be the first team to win the Super Bowl in consecutive years in about two decades, but in order to do that, they'll need to avoid a Super Bowl hangover.

One such potential symptom is getting sucked into family drama stemming from success. That said, the team has its own troubles to figure out as well after losing Juju Smith-Schuster and adding another year under Travis Kelce's nearly 33-year old belt.

