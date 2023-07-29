Jackson Mahomes update: Kansas restaurant involved in sexual battery case shuts down

Jackson Mahomes found himself in deep trouble at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas back in February. However, the restaurant recently announced that it will close its doors until further notice.

According to the police investigation, he grabbed the restuarant owner by the throat and forcefully placed his tongue down her mouth. He also left visible marks on her neck due to the incident.

An affidavit suggested that the 22-year-old had caused problems at the restaurant and had to be kicked out in the past. Several of the accusations were reportedly also captured on surveillance video.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I'm telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" and then he did it two more times" Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. This is the video.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery in May. He was also charged with one count of battery in connection to the incident, to which Mahomes plead not guilty.

Authorities requested a bond of $100K in this case. Mahomes posted his bond on the same day as when he taken into cutsody. The TikTok star was released after his first court appearance.

Nearly two weeks following his arrest, Jackson Mahomes’ legal team filed a motion to modify his bond so that he could have contact with four of his friends who could be possible witnesses in his sexual battery case.

The prosecutor was fine with all but one of the witnesses. That friend is reportedly the former stepdaughter of the victim, Aspen Vaughn, who stated that she felt her safety was in jeopary after the incident with Mahomes.

A request was made to seal the case early last month. This lets sensitive or private information to be filed with a court without it becoming open to the public. The request was approved by a judge.

When is Jackson Mahomes due back in court?

Mahomes is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 31st, but his case may be settled out of court by way of a settlement or a possible plea deal ahead of time.

Currently, the charges against Patrick Mahomes' younger brother remain nothing more than allegations. If he is convicted on his charges, Jackson Mahomes would be placed on the sex offender registry for 25 years as mandated by Kansas law.