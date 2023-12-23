Is Justin Herbert hurt? Reason behind Chargers QB’s absence explored

The Los Angeles Chargers had high expectations going into the 2023 NFL season, including winning the AFC West and the Super Bowl, but things haven't worked out for the team. In addition to losing badly on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, which diminished their chances of making the playoffs going into the final three weeks, the Chargers also lost starting quarterback Justin Herbert to a finger injury in a game against the Denver Broncos the week before.

Herbert had surgery after suffering a fractured right index finger on his throwing hand during the Broncos game in Week 14.

Throughout the whole game against the Broncos, the quarterback was subject to constant pressure, with nine hits and four sacks. Zach Allen, the opposing defensive end, pulled him down in the second quarter. Although he was first marked as "questionable," Herbert never showed up again. Following the defeat, head coach Brandon Staley—who was fired shortly after—announced that Herbert had fractured his right index finger.

The QB is expected to play again this season. Rushing Herbert back onto the field makes little sense now that the Chargers are all but eliminated from the postseason hunt.

Herbert is currently the most recent of the seven starting quarterbacks in the league to have a season-ending injury. He now joins the following players on the long injury list: Kirk Cousins (Achilles) of the Minnesota Vikings, Joe Burrow (wrist) of the Cincinnati Bengals, Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) of the New York Jets, Daniel Jones (knee) of the New York Giants, and Deshaun Watson (shoulder) of the Cleveland Browns.

Who is Justin Herbert's backup quarterback, Easton Stick?

In Week 14, Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury during the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-7 defeat to the Denver Broncos. The quarterback is now one more signal-caller to have suffered a season-ending injury this year, adding to the growing list. Since Herbert's injury, Easton Stick, the Chargers' backup quarterback, has assumed the starting quarterback position.

The QB2 from North Dakota State was chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 166th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Since 2019, Stick has participated in 13 Chargers preseason games. He has hit 62 percent of his throws for 1,175 yards and a total of four touchdowns through the air in those games. He has also added 199 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Before replacing Herbert in Week 14, he had only attempted one pass in the league, which he completed for four yards in the 2022 season.