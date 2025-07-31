Is Justin Herbert playing today? Chargers QB's status for Hall of Fame Game vs. Lions explored

Justin Herbert is gearing up for his sixth season with the Los Angeles Chargers. The talented pocket passer has been the Chargers' starting quarterback since he entered the league in 2020.With the Chargers set to start preseason with a Hall of Fame Game against the Detroit Lions, let's examine Herbert's availability for the matchup.Is Justin Herbert playing today?No, Justin Herbert is not playing in the Hall of Fame Game versus the Detroit Lions. According to CBS Sports, Coach Jim Harbaugh said on Tuesday that &quot;traditional&quot; starters would not suit up for Thursday's Hall of Fame matchup against Dan Campbell's Lions.The report states that Trey Lance is in line to take the majority of quarterback snaps in the Hall of Fame Game. Also, fellow veteran backup Taylor Heinicke could see some action against the Lions.The other quarterback on the Los Angeles Chargers roster is D.J. Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei joined Harbaugh's team as an undrafted free agent, and he figures to see some preseason action to figure out his suitability for the final roster.How did Justin Herbert perform in 2024?Justin Herbert had a solid but unspectacular season in 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers QB1 featured in all 17 regular-season games and posted a stat line of 3,870 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 306 rushing yards and three TDs for good measure.Herbert reaped the dividends of playing for Jim Harbaugh as he posted arguably the most efficient season of his career. He finished the regular season with just three interceptions and was crucial to his side finishing with an 11-6 record.However, Herbert's lone playoff game was one of the worst performances of his professional football career. The one-time Pro Bowler threw a career high four interceptions in the 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans. That loss marked the end of his first playoff appearance since the 2022 season.So, Herbert and his teammates will look to perform significantly better in the 2025 season. They have preseason games against the Lions, Saints, Chargers and 49ers to look forward to.