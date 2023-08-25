Is Justin Herbert playing today? Week 3 NFL preseason update on QB for Chargers vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is unlikely to play in tonight's game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers coaching staff are unlikely to risk their franchise QB in the last preseason game before the 2023 NFL season. Easton Stick and Max Duggan are expected to share reps tonight.

Stick is currently ahead of rookie shot caller Duggan, and he played the second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Stick completed 21 of 41 passes for 233 yards and two interceptions, adding two rushing touchdowns from seven carries totaling 63 yards.

Stick was the only Chargers player to find the end zone, leading the team in carries and rushing yards. It will be a surprise if the Chargers throw a curve ball and start Justin Herbert at center so close to the resumption of the new season.

How to watch Chargers vs 49ers: TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The Chargers and 49ers will end their preseason games tonight when they face off at 7 p.m. PT on Friday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams are still fine-tuning their rosters for the upcoming season, and this game might be some players' last chance to make the roster.

Here's how to catch the game:

Time: Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. PT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Los Angeles

Television Station(s): CBS and NFL Network

Streaming Platform(s): NFL+ and FuboTV

What to expect from Justin Herbert in 2023?

Since getting drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the sixth overall selection in the 2020 Draft, Justin Herbert has been one of the best players in the NFL. The Oregon State University alum was the NFL offensive rookie of the year in his first season, a Pro Bowler in his second, and a unanimous top-five QB in four.

Last season, he guided the team to their first postseason appearance since he got drafted with a 10–7 regular season record. Unfortunately, they lost in explicable fashion to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wildcard round.

Ahead of the 2023 season, NFL fans can expect Herbert to improve his performances as long as he stays fit. The skilled pocket passer is one of the most accurate players in his position. Chargers' fans won't expect anything less than a deep playoff run from a team led by the best-paid player in NFL history.

