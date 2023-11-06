Is Justin Herbert playing tonight? Chargers QB’s status explored for Week 9 MNF game vs Jets

Justin Herbert has been a rare positive in a disappointing start to the season for the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback currently has 13 touchdowns and just four interceptions in seven games, but the Chargers defense is not helping the team currently.

Against one of the best defenses in the league, Justin Herbert is nursing a finger injury that might keep him limited for the game. Check out his status for the Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets.

Justin Herbert injury update

The quarterback has been listed on the injury report through all days of the week, but he has been a full participant during all practices and will play against the New York Jets on Monday.

Justin Herbert broke his finger playing against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. While the injury has been present ever since, he has not missed any games throughout the season. Herbert's finger was fractured after it got stuck on the helmet of Raiders' defensive back Trevon Moehrig.

He has been playing with a small protection on his finger during games and has also worn a glove during practices.

Even though the Chargers will have their quarterback fully healthy for the game, they'll be without two of their top three wide receivers for this game. Mike Williams is out for the season with a torn ACL, while Joshua Palmer will be out for at least four games due to an ankle injury suffered in the game against the Chicago Bears. It will be up to Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler to carry the offense.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New York Jets: TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets Week 9 NFL game will air on FOX Sports. The contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Here's all you need to know about the Chargers-Jets game:

Game : Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets Stadium : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Date : Monday, Nov. 6

: Monday, Nov. 6 Start Time : 9:15 p.m. ET

: 9:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming: Fubo TV