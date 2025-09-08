Is Justin Jefferson playing tonight vs. the Bears? Injury update on Vikings WR for Week 1 Fantasy Football

Justin Jefferson has had an incredible start to his NFL career since being selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2020. Despite missing seven games due to a hamstring injury in 2023, he has accumulated 7,432 yards. It's more than what any other receiver in league history recorded in their first five seasons.The former LSU star has reached 1,000 receiving yards every year, and he plans to continue it this season.Jefferson's Vikings are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears in their opening game. Let's explore if he will suit up at Soldier Field on Monday.Will Justin Jefferson play on Monday vs. the Chicago Bears?Justin Jefferson missed most of training camp and the entire preseason due to a hamstring injury, but is still expected to play in Week 1. He was not listed in the Minnesota's most recent injury report.The Vikings have been cautious about Jefferson's injury, which kept him out of all three preseason games. However, he'snot at risk of missing the first game of the regular season.Jefferson returned to practice on Aug. 17. He also logged three full participations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.There are reports suggesting that Minnesota will look to manage Jefferson's hamstring issue all season. This might mean his practice reps will be controlled to keep him fresh for games.Jefferson's seven missed games in 2023 remains his only extended layoff since entering the league.How to watch the Bears vs. Vikings Week 1 Monday Night Football game?The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will clash in an all-NFC North matchup in the Week 1 finale on Monday.This game will mark J.J. McCarthy's first competitive game for the Vikings since he was selected at No. 10 last year. He sat out the entire 2024 season after undergoing surgery for the knee injury he sustained in a preseason game.Here are the details on how to watch the Monday Night Football game, including television and streaming information.Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ETLocation: Soldier Field, Chicago, IllinoisTV: ABC and ESPNAnnouncers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)Live Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, Sling TV