Is Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt playing against Carolina Panthers this weekend?

Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt will play his last season with the team, and his contract agreement is about to end this year. The Browns rebuffed Hunt's request for a trade during the offseason as they considered him one of their key offensive players alongside RB Nick Chubb.

Leaving all the drama of the offseason behind - is Kareem Hunt playing the Browns' season-opening match this weekend?

Hunt is looking to enter his sixth season in the NFL and is in good shape this season. In 2021, Hunt played in eight games and missed the other nine because of a calf and ankle injury.

In eight games, he has rushed for 386 yards and five TDs on 78 carries. The presence of RB Nick Chubb and RB Kareem Hunt will be crucial, as they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 11.

The game will be played at the Bank of America Stadium, which serves as the home ground of the Carolina Panthers.

Is Kareem Hunt getting a new contract with Cleveland Browns?

In 2020, Kareem Hunt signed a $12 million, two-year contract extension with the Browns. The 27-year-old running back is entering his last season according to the contract. Hunt has made it clear to the Browns that he needs a contract extension before the 2022 NFL season begins.

Hunt did not take part in a few of the practice camps to stage his protest regarding his contract extension. He also requested a trade, but the Browns need him on their side at least this season. He later returned to practice in full on August 8.

Until now, there has been no news of a contract extension deal between Hunt and the Cleveland Browns. It suggests that pretty soon after the season ends, Hunt will look for a new team as a free agent.

Is Kareem Hunt a good choice for 2022 fantasy football?

Kareem Hunt started his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. He had an outstanding rookie season as he had the most NFL rushing yards that season. Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and had eight rushing touchdowns in 2016.

In the last five years, Hunt could not cross the 1000+ mark in rushing yards, mainly because of injuries and his previous suspensions. But, Hunt could make a difference this season, as he wants to be in the good books of the other teams after the season ends.

Overall, if you are looking to draft Hunt, then he could be a good No. 2 option for this season. You never know, he might end up repeating his 2020 season, where he had 198 rushing attempts for 841 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.

