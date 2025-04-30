Is Keenan Allen a free agent? Listing best landing spots for 6x Pro Bowl WR

The fact that veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is still a free agent four days after the 2025 NFL draft concluded is unexpected for a player of his status. Despite a minor decline in output, Allen showed that he still has excellent route-running abilities while playing for the Chicago Bears in 2024.

Ad

Allen was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2013 NFL draft and remained with the franchise for 11 years before being dealt to the Bears last year.

Allen became one of the NFL's most dependable receivers during his tenure with the Bolts. He was named to six Pro Bowls, and in 2017, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Bears offense showed some potential despite a 5-12 campaign in 2024, with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and Allen appearing to have clicked by the end of the season. The six-time Pro Bowl ended the year with 70 receptions for 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Allen's 2024 season didn't quite go as planned, and he's still a free agent in April for the first time in his career. Even though the veteran wide out is clearly past his best, one of the 32 NFL clubs could still take a chance on him in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three potential landing spots for Keenan Allen

1) Dallas Cowboys

When quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending hamstring injury last season, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb kept the Dallas Cowboys offense moving. The Cowboys should now consider signing Keenan Allen to be Lamb's offensive partner in 2025 after they were unable to bring in a young receiver through the draft.

Allen has excelled as a slot receiver for the majority of his career, and he might be a good running mate for Lamb in the Cowboys offense.

Ad

2) New York Jets

The New York Jets could also think about adding Keenan Allen to their offense as Garrett Wilson's partner after cutting Davante Adams earlier this offseason.

New York selected receiver Arian Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, Allen would enhance the team's offense with his experience if he were to sign as a free agent.

3) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have been unable to find another reliable wide receiver since cutting ties with Stefon Diggs before the 2024 campaign.

Ad

The Bills appear to be a team that may use Allen's help after they didn't make a huge splash with a wide receiver signing in free agency (apart from Joshua Palmer) or add a high-profile rookie in the draft.

Josh Allen and Keenan Allen would complement each other in the Bills offense, so the seasoned wide receiver won't have to worry about having a top-tier quarterback at his service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.