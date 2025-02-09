Is Kenneth Gainwell playing in the Super Bowl tonight? Exploring Eagles RB's status vs Chiefs

Kenneth Gainwell will play in Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles running back has recovered from a concussion and knee injury and is ready to take the field.

Gainwell sustained a concussion during the NFC championship game and missed practice last week. The injury happened at the start of the second half during the kickoff. Gainwell was blocking two Washington Commanders players when his head hit Colson Yankoff. He fell to the ground and was checked for a concussion. After the evaluation, he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

However, he slowly returned, practicing in a limited way on Wednesday before joining full sessions later. A final medical check confirmed that he is fit to play.

With Saquon Barkley as the Eagles' main running back, Gainwell will be his backup. Gainwell has already played an important role in the playoffs and will continue to do so in the Super Bowl.

This is Kenneth Gainwell's first Super Bowl appearance.

Kenneth Gainwell's team Philadelphia Eagles' roster for Super Bowl 59

Offense:

Quarterbacks : Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kenny Pickett

: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kenny Pickett Running Backs : Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

: Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley Wide Receivers : A.J. Brown, Johnny Wilson, DeVonta Smith, Ainias Smith, Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell

: A.J. Brown, Johnny Wilson, DeVonta Smith, Ainias Smith, Jahan Dotson, Parris Campbell Tight Ends : Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins Offensive Linemen: Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Nick Gates, Mekhi Becton, Trevor Keegan, Lane Johnson, Brett Toth, Darian Kinnard

Defense:

Defensive Ends : Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo

: Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo Defensive Tackles : Jalen Carter, Thomas Booker IV

: Jalen Carter, Thomas Booker IV Linebackers : Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Nolan Smith Jr., Bryce Huff

: Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Nolan Smith Jr., Bryce Huff Cornerbacks : Darius Slay Jr., Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, Eli Ricks, Quinyon Mitchell, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo

: Darius Slay Jr., Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, Eli Ricks, Quinyon Mitchell, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo Safeties: Reed Blankenship, Tristin McCollum, Lewis Cine, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sydney Brown

Special Teams:

Kicker : Jake Elliott

: Jake Elliott Punter : Braden Mann

: Braden Mann Long Snapper: Rick Lovato

On Sunday, Super Bowl 59 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

