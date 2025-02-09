Is Kenneth Gainwell playing tonight? Exploring Eagles RB's status for Super Bowl LIX

Kenneth Gainwell has been a topic of discussion for the Philadelphia Eagles entering their blockbuster clash against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 59. The running back was on the injury report with a concussion and a knee injury, and fans want to know if Gainwell will play in the big game on Sunday.

Is Kenneth Gainwell playing tonight vs. Chiefs?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell - Source: Getty

As things stand, Kenneth Gainwell is set to play against the Chiefs on Sunday. The running back is active on the Eagles roster and on course to suit up for the big game.

Gainwell did not practice last week due to his knee injury and a concussion. However, in the week building up to the Super Bowl, he was limited to begin with, before logging in two full practice sessions. He has cleared the concussion protocols as well, and all signs point toward Gainwell playing on Sunday.

Gainwell suffered a concussion in the second half of the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. He exited and did not return. However, it appears that the running back is on course to play in the postseason finale.

The Eagles drafted Gainwell in the fifth round in 2021. He has been a reliable option for the team ever since. This season, Gainwell has served as the primary backup to Saquon Barkley. Despite the limited game time, Gainwell has contributed with some big plays.

Although the Eagles will rely heavily on Barkley to lead their offensive backfield at the Super Bowl, having Gainwell in their ranks is also a boost.

How has Kenneth Gainwell performed this season?

Gainwell finished the regular season with 290 yards and a touchdown on 75 carries. He also added 116 yards on 16 receptions across 17 games, helping the Eagles win the NFC East.

In three postseason games, Gainwell has recorded 32 yards on seven carries, while contributing 26 yards on three receptions. The Eagles will hope that the running back gets his first touchdown of the postseason against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Take a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX clash, where you can catch Gainwell in action.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

