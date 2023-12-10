Is Kenneth Walker playing today vs 49ers? Seahawks RB's status for Week 14 explored

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers once more in Week 14 after losing to them on Thanksgiving. Only this time, with Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III's injuries raising worries, they might have serious problems at running back.

Due to an oblique injury, Walker has missed the last two games and may not suit up for the one against San Francisco again. Early in the week, he completed a brief walkthrough, which offered Seattle supporters and fantasy football managers some optimism.

But it wasn't until Friday that he could resume full practice participation, and Seattle's injury report had him categorized as questionable.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kenneth Walker's status update: Will the Seahawks running back play against the San Francisco 49ers?

Running back Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks is anticipated to play today against the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report released on Saturday by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Walker was unavailable for his team's matchups with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, both of which were losses, after sustaining an oblique injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Walker entered this week's practice with a DNP classification; however, on Thursday, he only participated in limited capacity, and on Friday, he had an even better full participation. However, he was still questionable for Week 14.

Expand Tweet

Walker participated in practice for the first time since sustaining the oblique injury this past week. That is a positive sign for his chances of facing the 49ers. Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet, who was also expected to miss the Week 14 match due to a knee ailment, has been cleared to play, which is another good sign for the Hawks.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that "both of those guys looked pretty good. They appeared really fine. Although both of them worked today, we'll have to wait and see what occurs tomorrow as well as how they're feeling."

To maintain their prospects of making the playoffs, the Seahawks, who have lost their previous three games, must quickly return to winning ways. This is even more of a reason why Walker and Charbonnet should play for the Seahawks today.