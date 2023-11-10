Is Kenny Pickett the real deal or just riding his luck?

It's very hard to understand Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers at certain times.

2022's 20th pick out of Pittsburgh was trusted to replace two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. However, it's been made abundantly clear that there is a big gap in quality for the quarterback depending on the time left in the game.

Kenny Pickett led four game-winning drives in his rookie season and three this season already. The Steelers won eight of their nine games last season when the defense held their opponents to 20 points or fewer. So far this year, the defense has held their opponents to under 20 points four times as Pickett led his team to wins failing to convince anyone of their credentials.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pickett has thrown 13 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions in 21 career games. Thirteen touchdowns in 21 games is quite not awe-inspiring as the Steelers' offense seems to fail week in and week out. The Steelers have also been awesome at crafting elite receivers and that's the case still as George Pickens and Diontae Johnson are the real deal.

Kenny Pickett showed signs of dual-threat play as he picked up over 237 rushing yards in 2022, which is nowhere near being repeated this season. Twenty-six runs for 21 yards is one of the worst averages you see this season. The 29th-ranked offense in points per game (16.6) is downright awful, yet one of the three AFC wildcard spots is currently occupied by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a tough division where each team has won at least five games, Kenny Pickett will have to step up to get this team into the playoffs. All four AFC North teams have steely defenses and either a running or passing threat to make them scary; the Pittsburgh Steelers have neither.

If Pickett can step up his standards the Steelers will make the playoffs, but they might only go so far.

Kenny Pickett and George Pickens still a formidable duo

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

What a brilliant pick-up George Pickens was in last year's second round of the draft. The receiver has been nothing short of amazing as he has made several viral catches. After 801 yards last season, Pickens has been more involved this season. 521 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games might lead Pickens to his first 1,000+ yards season.

The factory of brilliant Steelers receivers has been a constant over the years. Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, John Stallworth; the show keeps on going. Pickett has hardly been great in his career but he looks at his very best when the ball is headed toward Pittsburgh's number 14.

Whether Pickett is the answer or not, moving forward, George Pickens is a long-term lock for the Steelers.

Also read: Fantasy Football Week 10 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em QB rankings: Brock Purdy hopes to get back on track as CJ Stroud continues to thrive