Is Keon Coleman playing this week? Exploring Bills WR's status for Week 11

Due to a wrist injury, rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman will not play in the Buffalo Bills' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, coach Sean McDermott is confident the rookie will return following the team's Week 12 bye.

Coleman missed the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts last week due to a right wrist injury he sustained in the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Coleman will miss his second straight game, but McDermott has said that the wide receiver is not anticipated to be placed on injured reserve. He will have more time to rest and recover during the team's bye week.

"We still feel, as far as I'm being told by the trainers, we still feel like he is improving. It's just not a situation where we expect him back this week,” McDermott said about Coleman's recovery on Monday.

Coleman has caught 22 passes from 36 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season. Due to his absence, players like Mack Hollins, who caught four passes for 86 yards against the Colts in Week 10, will have even more opportunities to produce on Sunday.

In addition, tight end Dalton Kincaid, who hurt his knee in Week 10, has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup.

The injuries to Coleman and Kincaid have made wide receiver Amari Cooper's questionable status even more critical for the team's plans.

If he plays, Cooper will be a key component of the Bills' attack on Sunday, and Keon Coleman's absence would make his involvement much more noticeable.

Keon Coleman injury update: What happened to the Bills WR?

WR Keon Coleman suffered a wrist injury towards the end of the Buffalo Bills' Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. QB Josh Allen targeted him with a pass that Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer broke up, but he smothered Coleman's hand with his helmet in the process.

After leaving the game, Coleman was later spotted with a bandaged wrist. Days later, Sean McDermott informed reporters that the team expects Coleman to miss out for a while due to the injury.

Coleman has rapidly established himself as a key member of the Bills offense in his first season. He is second on the team with 417 receiving yards and leads all wideouts with three receiving touchdowns in nine games.

By not placing him on injured reserve, it appears the Bills expect him to miss less than four games, which may mean that they expect him to return in time for their Week 13 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

