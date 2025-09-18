  • home icon
  Is Khalil Shakir playing tonight? Bills WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Is Khalil Shakir playing tonight? Bills WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

By Arnold
Modified Sep 18, 2025 13:51 GMT
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Is Khalil Shakir playing tonight? Bills WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Khalil Shakir has been in the spotlight for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The wideout has grown into an important member of Buffalo's offense and fans want to know if Shakir will suit up for the clash against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Is Bills WR Khalil Shakir playing tonight vs. Dolphins?

Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir - NFL 2025
Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Barring any late injury or setback, Khalil Shakir is expected to suit up for the Bills' Week 3 game against the Dolphins on Thursday. The Buffalo wideout is listed as active on the team roster.

Shakir was not on the Bills' injury report during the week. He was a full participant in practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All signs point to Shakir playing a key role in Buffalo's offense against Miami.

Shakir has played in both of Buffalo's games this season. He recorded 64 yards on six receptions against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and posted 12 yards on one reception against the New York Jets in Week 2.

The Bills took Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has formed an excellent partnership with quarterback Josh Allen since then.

It will be interesting to see if Shakir can score his first touchdown of the season against the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Here are the key details for the Dolphins vs. Bills Week 3 TNF game:

  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NA on national TV, WKBW, Ch. 7, ABC (for locals in Buffalo)
  • Live stream: Amazon Prime Video
  • Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth for the Dolphins vs. Bills game. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

