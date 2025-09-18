Is Khalil Shakir playing tonight? Bills WR's status revealed for Week 3 TNF vs. Dolphins

Khalil Shakir has been in the spotlight for the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. The wideout has grown into an important member of Buffalo's offense and fans want to know if Shakir will suit up for the clash against the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.
Is Bills WR Khalil Shakir playing tonight vs. Dolphins?
Barring any late injury or setback, Khalil Shakir is expected to suit up for the Bills' Week 3 game against the Dolphins on Thursday. The Buffalo wideout is listed as active on the team roster.
Shakir was not on the Bills' injury report during the week. He was a full participant in practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All signs point to Shakir playing a key role in Buffalo's offense against Miami.
Shakir has played in both of Buffalo's games this season. He recorded 64 yards on six receptions against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, and posted 12 yards on one reception against the New York Jets in Week 2.
The Bills took Shakir in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He has formed an excellent partnership with quarterback Josh Allen since then.
It will be interesting to see if Shakir can score his first touchdown of the season against the Dolphins on Thursday night.
Here are the key details for the Dolphins vs. Bills Week 3 TNF game:
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NA on national TV, WKBW, Ch. 7, ABC (for locals in Buffalo)
- Live stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) will be in the announcers' booth for the Dolphins vs. Bills game. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.
