Is L'Jarius Sneed playing tonight? Latest update on Chiefs CB's calf injury for Divisional Round Playoff game vs. Bills

L'Jarius Sneed is having another solid season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The cornerback played an important role in guiding his team to the playoffs.

Sneed racked up 78 tackles, made two interceptions and broke up 15 passes in the regular season. He also posted four tackles and two pass breakups to help the Chiefs record a 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

Now, fans are curious to learn whether Sneed will feature in the crunch AFC Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Is L'Jarius Sneed playing tonight vs. Bills?

L'Jarius Sneed is expected to play in the titanic AFC Divisional round game against the Buffalo Bills later today. However, it's important to note that the cornerback has an unspecified status ahead of the matchup

Sneed was a limited participant in all three practice sessions for the Chiefs during the week. Nonetheless, given the importance of the game against Buffalo, the cornerback is expected to suit up for Kansas City.

As per reports, Sneed picked up his calf injury in the Chiefs' Week 16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He exited the game momentarily but was able to return.

Sneed's calf injury has been a lingering issue ever since, but the cornerback has been able to play in Kansas City's past three games.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Divisional Round game

The Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL playoff game will air nationally on CBS. Locals in Buffalo can watch the game on WIVB.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Bills-Chiefs contest on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York Date : Sunday, Jan. 21

: Sunday, Jan. 21 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo)

: CBS and WIVB (for locals in Buffalo) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV