Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight against the Green Bay Packers?

Lamar Jackson suffered a nasty ankle injury during last week's game as the Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North divisional battle that had direct implications on the division winner as well as on positioning for the upcoming NFL playoffs.

On the first play of the second quarter, Jackson rolled out to throw and after delivering the pass, his ankle was twisted by a Browns defensive player who made a low tackle.

The former 2019 NFL MVP could not put weight on the ankle and was ushered off the field and did not return to the game.

Will Lamar Jackson play tonight against the Green Bay Packers?

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise to his ankle and not necessarily an ankle sprain as was initially assumed. At the time of this writing, Jackson remains questionable but it is not likely that he will start.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle, not an ankle sprain, per source. Jackson never has missed an NFL game during his four-year career due to injury; he has missed two due to illness. Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle, not an ankle sprain, per source. Jackson never has missed an NFL game during his four-year career due to injury; he has missed two due to illness.

Although Lamar Jackson has missed only two games in his NFL career due to illness, he has yet to miss a game due to injury.

Despite his electric yet sometimes dangerous style of play, the quarterback has been rather resilient when it comes to keeping himself upright and in a position to lead his team on the field each week in his four-year career.

How can the Ravens win if Jackson does not play?

In Jackson's stead last week, once he exited the game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was more than capable of running the offense for John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens.

Huntley was 27 of 38 for 270 yards and a touchdown pass. Huntley, much like Jackson but to a much smaller degree, showed the ability to get outside the pocket to extend plays and give his receivers more time down the field.

Despite trailing 24-6 to the Cleveland Browns at halftime, Huntley kept his team in the fight as the Ravens were able to pull within two points of the Browns in the fourth quarter.

Although it wasn't enough to capture the win, Huntley proved that he is indeed worth his salt as a viable backup to Jackson should he be unable to go tonight.

Lamar Jackson's status for tonight's game should be closely monitored as it appears he may be a game-time decision.

