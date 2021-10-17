Is Lamar Jackson playing tonight against the Chargers?

One of the must-watch games of Week 6 is Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens versus Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert and Jackson are ascending superstars in the NFL. Lamar Jackson has already won an MVP award, and Herbert is on the right path to be an MVP in the future.

The Ravens and Chargers are both 4-1 and in first place in their respective divisions. Lamar Jackson is coming off his best game of the season.

He threw for 442 yards and four touchdowns on 86% completion. Jackson will have a tough matchup against a Chargers defense that's healthy and playing well.

Lamar Jackson will play against the Chargers.

Lamar Jackson carries no injury designation ahead of Week 6. The Ravens will hope that Jackson's momentum carries over from his historic game on Monday Night Football.

Jackson was sensational in every way and played one of the most complete games a quarterback has played this year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Lamar Jackson tonight 🤯🔹 1st QB in NFL history to complete 85% of passes in 400-yard game

🔹 Highest comp % in a 40-pass game in NFL history (86.0%)

🔹 Franchise-record 442 pass yards

🔹 Overcame largest deficit of his NFL career (19) https://t.co/7cvqpkAK4f

Entering 2021, the biggest area of Lamar Jackson's game that needed improvement was throwing from the pocket. Jackson has always been a magician with his legs and making throws on the run. But standing in the pocket and reading through his progressions was a skill he lacked.

We've seen Jackson fix that part of his game this year. Marquise Brown has broken out and is on pace for 95 receptions, 1,533 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Jackson has had a superb season without first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman playing a snap.

Jackson is still a threat with his legs and can extend plays when the pocket collapses. He has 341 yards through five games, which puts him on pace for a third consecutive 1,000 yard rushing season. His yardage total even surpasses that of 18 teams in the NFL.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Lamar Jackson has more total yards than 18 teams 🤯 Lamar Jackson has more total yards than 18 teams 🤯 https://t.co/ZhxVKj52Ir

The Chargers' defense will look to cool down Lamar Jackson.

The Chargers defense is a much better unit than the defenses the Chargers have possessed in the past. Derwin James has made a world of difference by being healthy and a dynamic player.

Joey Bosa is healthy and is terrorizing quarterbacks with the amount of pressure he brings.

The Chargers are the seventh-best pass defense in yards per game. Of the points allowed per game, they rank 12th. But their biggest weakness is against the run. The Ravens are one of the most successful rushing teams of the last five years.

It'll be fascinating to see what gives in this matchup. Both teams are trying to prove they belong in the same conversation as contenders like the Buffalo Bills. Jackson and Herbert could end up having the best quarterback dual we've seen all season.

