Is Mack Hollins a free agent? Exploring Bills WR's contract, remaining tenure, and more

The Buffalo Bills roster from the 2024 season included a number of depth players and supporting cast members who will become free agents this offseason. One of these players is wide receiver Mack Hollins, who finished the 2024 season with 31 receptions, 378 yards, and five touchdowns.

Ad

Hollins, who signed a one-year contract last year, was one of the Bills' more affordable offseason additions. At the beginning of the season, he was just supposed to contribute on special lineups and be an offensive depth option, but he turned out to be more valuable than that. Even though he didn't have very impressive stats, he was one of Josh Allen’s most trusted passing options.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring the details of Mack Hollins's expiring contract

Mack Hollins signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills after Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis left last year. According to Spotrac, the deal, which was seen as a "prove-it deal," was valued at $2.6 million overall, it included a $1.54 million basic salary along with $1.1 million in fully guaranteed money.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Over the past three seasons, Hollins has inked contracts totaling between $2 million and $2.6 million, and if the Bills decide to re-sign him this offseason, he will likely have to sign for a similar sum. Despite his production last season, his age (31) is a factor that could impact the kind of contract he is offered.

Ad

Although Hollins is not the kind of receiver who will have a season with 1000 yards or 10 touchdowns, if he is re-signed, he could be an ideal fourth-string receiver and an essential player on Buffalo's special teams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mack Hollins's NFL timeline

Mack Hollins was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 118th pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he played in 16 games and collected 16 catches for 226 yards. He missed the entire season that followed in 2018 due to an injury.

After playing 12 games (three starts) with the Eagles in 2019, Hollins was cut in December and signed with the Miami Dolphins. Hollins notched 30 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns with the Fins over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He then joined the Las Vegas Raiders, where he enjoyed arguably the best season of his career.

Hollins caught 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns in his 2022 season with the Raiders. He then suited up for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 but his production dropped to 18 receptions for 251 yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.