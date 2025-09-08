  • home icon
Is there Manningcast tonight? Full details of guests and schedule for Bears-Vikings showdown on Monday Night Football

By Habib Timileyin
Published Sep 08, 2025 14:48 GMT
The Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings will open their 2025 regular season today, on Monday night. The 2025 season's first Monday Night Football game will kick off at Soldier Field at 8:15 p.m. ET and be televised by ABC and ESPN.

The Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, will return this season, providing a witty and eccentric commentary on ESPN's alternative broadcast of selected Monday Night Football games. And the first episode of Manningcast this year is scheduled for tonight's game.

Tonight marks the start of the fifth season of Manningcast, an alternate broadcast show that Peyton and Eli Manning started in 2021. You can find out who will be joining Peyton and Eli's alternate Monday Night Football broadcast this week, as well as the Manningcast schedule for the 2025 season, here.

Who is the Manningcast guest tonight for Bears-Vikings?

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was a featured guest on Manningcast through all 11 of the show's episodes last season. However, the six-time Super Bowl winner has taken up a position as the coach of the UNC Tar Heels this year.

Randy Moss, a legendary NFL wideout and former first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, will be the first Manningcast guest of the 2025 season. He made his debut appearance on the show in a December 2022 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, so this will be his second appearance.

Moss, who missed the last two months of Sunday NFL Countdown last season due to bile duct cancer, returned on Sunday after a successful battle with the disease.

The ESPN2 channel will broadcast all of Manningcast's episodes on television. Additionally, the ManningCast will be accessible on ESPN DTC on the ESPN app for fans who would rather stream the games.

Manningcast schedule for the 2025 season

NFL fans have grown accustomed to seeing Eli and Peyton Manning analyze games on Monday nights since 2021. Fans will be able to see the renowned duo discuss and break down 12 Monday Night Football games (including one playoff game) this season as they have 12 Manningcast episodes scheduled for the 2025 season.

All 12 MNF games that Manningcast will broadcast this season are listed below:

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Sept. 8)

Week 3: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 23)

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 6)

Week 8: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 27)

Week 9: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 3)

Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (Nov. 10)

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (Nov. 17)

Week 12: Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 24)

Week 13: New York Giants at New England Patriots (Dec. 1)

Week 15: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 15)

Week 18: TBD

Playoffs (wild-card round): TBD

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
